he Alliance des Crus Bourgeois has released the 260 châteaux able to use the Cru Bourgeois denomination for the 2010 vintage. These châteaux are 32 million bottles of wine and 4,400 hectares of vineyards of the Medoc (Haut-Médoc appellation of Listrac-Médoc, Margaux, Moulis, Pauillac and Saint-Estèphe). For the 2009 vintage, 246 châteaux were selected.

