40 new districts join the AOC Languedoc

4

0 new districts rejoin the 497 already included in the zone of the AOC Languedoc. “The validation of the parcel boundaries has been carried out at the National Committee of INAO on the 19thMay. It only lacks the signature from the Minister of Agriculture. The new modified specification will be published ready for the 2011 harvest”, indicates the trade union.

Increasing from 168 to 497 districts in 2007, the appellation is growing in the Herault and Gard regions and is also the subject of 2 extensions, to Béziers and Calvission, districts already classed under certain cadastral sections.

Here is a list of the districts which will be able to write AOC of their 2011 label:

Hérault : Alignan du Vent, Bassan, Boujan, Brignac, Canet, Clermont-l'Hérault, Corneilhan, Foreièrtes, Lacoste, Lavalette, Liausson, Magalas, Margon, Montarnaud, Montblanc, Mourèze, Nébian, Lézignan-la-Cèbe, Le Puech, Lodève, Olmet et Villecun, Pouzolles, Saint-Thibéry, Servian, Soumont, Valmascle et Villeneuvette.

Gard: Aujargues, Conqueyracn La Cadière et Cambo, Cannes et Clairan, Combas, Liouc, Montpezat, Moulezan, Nages, Orthoux, Saint-Hippolyte du Fort, Saint Mamert, Villevieille.