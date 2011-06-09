Vitisphere site d'information
S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / / 40 new districts join the AOC Languedoc

40 new districts join the AOC Languedoc

Par Anna Selby Le 09 juin 2011
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
40 new districts join the AOC Languedoc
4

0 new districts rejoin the 497 already included in the zone of the AOC Languedoc. “The validation of the parcel boundaries has been carried out at the National Committee of INAO on the 19thMay. It only lacks the signature from the Minister of Agriculture. The new modified specification will be published ready for the 2011 harvest”, indicates the trade union.

Increasing from 168 to 497 districts in 2007, the appellation is growing in the Herault and Gard regions and is also the subject of 2 extensions, to Béziers and Calvission, districts already classed under certain cadastral sections.

Here is a list of the districts which will be able to write AOC of their 2011 label:

Hérault : Alignan du Vent, Bassan, Boujan, Brignac, Canet, Clermont-l'Hérault, Corneilhan, Foreièrtes, Lacoste, Lavalette, Liausson, Magalas, Margon, Montarnaud, Montblanc, Mourèze, Nébian, Lézignan-la-Cèbe, Le Puech, Lodève, Olmet et Villecun, Pouzolles, Saint-Thibéry, Servian, Soumont, Valmascle et Villeneuvette.

Gard: Aujargues, Conqueyracn La Cadière et Cambo, Cannes et Clairan, Combas, Liouc, Montpezat, Moulezan, Nages, Orthoux, Saint-Hippolyte du Fort, Saint Mamert, Villevieille.

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
CONTENUS PARTENAIRES
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire Ã  cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Côte-d'Or - CDI
Aude - CDI
Essonne - CDI
Aube - Stage
Gironde - Stage
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactéries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactéries adaptées à vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé