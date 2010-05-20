Expert Opinion: a label for the Chinese market

E

xporting wine to China is not an easy task. Producers meet difficulties such as the language barrier, differences in eating habits, ignorance of the local market, particularities of Chinese business and problems with creating labels. Our wine growers know how difficult it is to sell wine when there is such a large barrier between French and Chinese: they often forget that the Chinese really need to "read" our labels despite this barrier. Hence the importance of going beyond the legal requirements and creating or adapting labels designed for the Chinese market.



What are they looking for? They are looking for a reflection of the image of France- a symbol of luxury, elegance and excellence. Labels should fit in with the dreams of Chinese people who love history, old chateaus and estates, old vines, villages with church steeples… basically everything the Chinese dream of but don’t have themselves.



What do they want ? They want to find a sales pitch for their own clients and they need stories to tell. They also combine French wine with the Chinese system of colours. Wine is red, and so much the better! Red is the lucky colour in China for celebrations and joyful occasions.



What do they see through the label ? They want to see the old France and remain ignorant of our modernised methods of working. Remember that the Chinese are a particular kind of client (inexpert): the spirit of the label should have a greater value than that of the content. In China we often see bottom of the range wines with carefully made, magnificent labels. Otherwise consumers may not pick up the bottle. In general, they trust French wines which have a good reputation for quality. They also hope to get closer to our way of life through a little label…



I notice on my business trips that clients lean towards bottles with labels that are generous (large format), joyful (warm and golden colours) and elegant (antique style). on the other hand they stay away from bottles with no ilustrations or which have too inconspicuous an image. You also have to know that buying a bottle of French wine in China remains a great luxury for most consumers. When they get hold of a pretty bottle, many of them keep even empty bottles as souvenirs.



To wine sellers who would like to try their hand at the Chinese market, I recommend that you emphasise your histories, terroirs and passions on your wine labels. The Chinese will appreciate your efforts at communication. "But the Chinese don’t speak French!" That’s true but they will be able to decode your message through the labels. We have to make the effort to create labels that help them to better understand our products. After all, we have more stories to tell than producers from the New World!

Be proud of your classic and traditional labels and take note that it is possible to adapt your old labels by adding an extra stripe or changing the shape of the label or the colours in order to appeal to the Chinese without necessarily turning everything upside down.



Calligraphy, founding dates of wine cellars, serial numbers for a good vintage, personalised signatures from producers, these are all interesting and attractive details to the Chinese.

Since the first wines were imported from Bordeaux, the Chinese consider the Bordeaux style to be a touchstone, while other regions have not (yet) managed to impose their own style of labelling.



Here is an example of a label, both warm and traditional, that has been adapted to the Chinese market:



In your adaptations, remember a few numbers to avoid, notably number 4 ("si" in Chinese with the same pronunciation as "death") and 250 ("er bai wu", which means "idiot" in colloquial language).

Equally, you may already know that white should be avoided, as it is associated with mourning. Take note also that the colour green is associated with the green eyes of the devil, or with green products (organic, fruit and vegetables, cosmetics) and does not lend well to associations with wine.



By our expert, Nan Ping GAO