The expert opinion of Damien de Koninck (Sopexa Belgium) : Â« a solid image and brand promotion strategy can not do without a strong press relations."

amien de Koninck : "The Belgian market is characterised by the dual culture of the Dutch-speaking Flemish and the French-speaking Walloon, which corresponds to two quite distinct profiles of consumers. The Walloon being lore traditional red wine drinkers while the Flemish are more drawn to white wine and open to the products of the New World.



A few years ago, I should have mentioned the need to modernise the packaging, in particular for the Flemish market, amenable to the new and innovative design that had been proposed in the New World, while the Walloon market still remained the place for traditional labelling. At the current time, between wine of the grape variety and pure labels, France has made considerable efforts and they are recognised. But to cut to the chase...



I would especially recommend to producers that they physically commit to the market (not only to Brussels!) and to intensively maintain contacts with potential partners. Belgians travel in France but appreciate it a lot if one travels to them. The Belgian market has worked for a number of years by increasing its importers as it goes along, through contacts and travelling. There are a few small trade shows which take place, like France-vins.be, that we organise annually each January which are good platforms from which to start examining the market.



Belgians also go to fairs and events in the vineyard: the wine trade fair of Loire wines, Vinisud, Vinexpo, as well as the London Wine Fair and Prowein. These trade fairs remain an important place to meet them, notably those in the hotel business, or catering and wine merchants (horeca) who account for 25% of all Belgian wine distribution! This intermediary is fundamental, this proportion brings the Belgian market closer to the French model, with customers drawn to advice from wine professionals as well as to high-end wines.



Interest in wine also lies in the importance that Belgians give to opinion delivered by the press. The French should know that the Belgian press afford a lot of column inches to discussing wine and gastronomy. We do not have the Evin law, and enjoy discussing wine and having the pleasure of tasting it. A good press visibility is therefore crucial. The movers and shakers of the wine world are more and more aware of this. One reads it in their requirements when they come to see us to conceive promotional campaigns: a solid image and brand promotion strategy can not do without a strong press relations.



And finally, don’t neglect sommelier students. They are a lot of them in Belgium, and often of quite a high quality. Helping them to train their students better, and even inviting them to come to France (something increasingly rare!) can only be of benefit in the long term.