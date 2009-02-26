Australia: Foster's to reorganize its ailing wine business

M

ost analysts haven't been surprised by the strategic plan announced by Foster's at the start of the week, given that it seems so difficult in the current economic climate to find a buyer for its wine business, when it is valued at 4.4 billion dollars. Without surprise, therefore, but after a certain amount of suspense (to reread our overview on the subject, click here), Foster’s will not get rid of its wine activities, but on the contrary wishes to improve their performance. In order to achieve this, it is subjecting them to considerable reorganisation.

First of all, its wine and beer businesses will now be treated as two strictly separate units; global logistics will be integrated with respective demand regions. The management team is also on course for replacement; we are still waiting to discover the identity of the new Managing Director of Australian Wine and Americas Wine, however Scott Weiss, who has occupied the post since the takeover of Southcorp, has announced his departure. Alex Stevens becomes the Managing Director of Australian BCS and Peter Jackson is kept on in his position as MAnaging Director of EMEA Wine.

In addition, Foster’s’ wine portfolio is in need of serious revision in order to focus on the more attractive elements of its business, to the detriment of flagging brands. Thirty six vineyards and three wineries are affected, in particular in Australia, but also in California.