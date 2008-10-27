Meet the Jura wines in Paris in November

B

asking in the glow of the name Pays d’EDEN (European Destinations of Excellence), after having received the ‘Destination of Excellence’ award by the European Commission (to read our article on this, click here), the vineyards of the Jura region profit in November by marching out from the countryside and prospering in the capital. For three years now, the vintners of the Jura have made a name for themselves with fifty wine merchants and wine bars in Paris during a week dedicated to them. In 2008, the vintners can be met in Paris from the 5 to 19 November, the time for wine lovers to get reacquainted with the Jura variety and from red to white, still to sparkling and with or without oxydation.



Henri Maire uses the occasion to announce the launch of his organic CuvÃ©e Arbois Pinot Noir, produce under the brand Auguste Pirou, that has received the 2006 gold medal in the “Concours des Vins du Jura” (Jura wine competition).



On Wine Alley, the Jura vineyards are represented by the Domaine Hubert Clavelin and Son. Click here to discover his wines.

Organic wine fan? Find out about the range of organic wine on Wine Alley.

