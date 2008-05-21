At the age of 94, Robert Mondavi enters into the world of wine legends

T

he undeniable leader of the Californian wine world, Robert Mondavi formed various collaborations around the world in order transform his products into a global phenomenon. In 1979, he created Opus One in a joint venture with Baron Philippe of Rothschild. More recently, he was interested in Italy, and specifically in working closely with the Frescobaldi family in Tuscany (Luce della Vite and especially Tentuta Omellaia, bought by Ludovico Antinori and of which 50% was sold to the Frescobaldi family). In France, he caused a media stir when he tried to buy land in Aniane, he was however unsuccessful. In June 2004, Robert Mondavi sold his empire to Constellation Brands for a billion dollars. He then launched a new venture, Continuum, with his children. Sadly, he was only able to try the first vintage year, which has just been launched.