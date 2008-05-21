Vitisphere site d'information
S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
MÃ©tÃ©o
Vindexer
VidÃ©os
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / / At the age of 94, Robert Mondavi enters into the world of wine legends

At the age of 94, Robert Mondavi enters into the world of wine legends

Par Vitisphere Le 21 mai 2008
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
At the age of 94, Robert Mondavi enters into the world of wine legends
T

he undeniable leader of the Californian wine world, Robert Mondavi formed various collaborations around the world in order transform his products into a global phenomenon. In 1979, he created Opus One in a joint venture with Baron Philippe of Rothschild. More recently, he was interested in Italy, and specifically in working closely with the Frescobaldi family in Tuscany (Luce della Vite and especially Tentuta Omellaia, bought by Ludovico Antinori and of which 50% was sold to the Frescobaldi family). In France, he caused a media stir when he tried to buy land in Aniane, he was however unsuccessful. In June 2004, Robert Mondavi sold his empire to Constellation Brands for a billion dollars. He then launched a new venture, Continuum, with his children. Sadly, he was only able to try the first vintage year, which has just been launched.

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
CONTENUS PARTENAIRES
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Aude - CDD
RhÃ´ne - CDI
CÃ´te-d'Or - Stage
Charente-Maritime - CDI
Paris - CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactÃ©ries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactÃ©ries adaptÃ©es Ã  vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Â© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit rÃ©servÃ©