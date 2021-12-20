France loses one in six wine estates in 10 years

I

n 2020, metropolitan France had 59,000 wine farms according to the initial findings of the latest census by the Ministry of Agriculture. With 11,000 estates wiped off the board since 2010, the number of wine producers and vine growers has fallen by 16% in ten years.

A single wine estate covers an average of 19 hectares, a rise of 3 hectares in 10 years (+19%). In New Aquitaine, the average vineyard area has increased by 9 ha, to 37 ha. Nationwide, the Utilised Agricultural Area (UAA) of a French farm has gained 14 ha over the decade, reaching 69 ha in 2020 (+25%). According to ministry statistics, the small and medium-sized farms (respectively 25 to 100,000 euros and 100 to 250,000 euros of gross production per year) saw their numbers fall the most in 2020 (-21% in both cases). On the whole, retirements are apparently primarily responsible for the increase in UAA.

Among the overall data thrown up by the census, the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, stressed during a press conference on 10 December that there was continued momentum for newcomers to join the industry. “The agricultural model continues to attract, as the number of farmers setting up remains unchanged (+14,000 per year),” commented Denormandie, emphasising that while the proportion of farmers under the age of 40 has remained stable (20% of the workforce), the proportion of farmers over 60 is increasing (25%, with a 5-point increase). Stating that he was “not satisfied with simply maintaining” the number of new farmers, the minister has set a target of 20,000 new farmers per year to meet the need for generational turnover.