Accueil / Commerce/Gestion / The global wine market is upbeat about the future

The global wine market is upbeat about the future

Par Vitisphere Le 17 décembre 2021
The survey was carried out by Sopexa among 1,044 wine trade members including importers, wholesalers, distributors, supermarkets, wine shops and online retailers. - crédit photo : Sopexa
he international wine trade monitor presented its 9th edition on 30 November, and its findings are positive. Conducted in July-August 2021, it paints a rather optimistic picture of the wine market around the world, at a time when “Trump taxes” and concerns about Brexit had disappeared while significant Chinese taxes were being levied on Australian wines. Trade members that are the most optimistic about growth in their market are the Germans, Canadians and Dutch, whilst the English are the most reserved. The survey was conducted in the key wine consumption and import markets that are Belgium, China, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, joined this year for the first time by Canada and the Netherlands.

Tomorrow’s winning regions – Languedoc, Loire, white Burgundy, Bordeaux, Languedoc and the Rhone for reds – can ascribe their success partly to popular grape varieties such as Chardonnay, Cabernet-Sauvignon, Pinot noir, Sauvignon and Merlot, and to the volumes of wine available. However, several outsiders are emerging, such as Apulia with Primitivo, Austria and Portugal with the Douro and Vinho Verde. Sparkling wines, Champagne, Prosecco, Cava and Crémant obtained similar results overall, but there were significant differences from one market to the next.

 

