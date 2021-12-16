menu burger
Grubbed-up vines recycled as wood pellets

Grubbed-up vines recycled as wood pellets

Par Vitisphere Le 16 dÃ©cembre 2021
Grubbed-up vines recycled as wood pellets
â€œThe aim is to create a model that can be replicated elsewhere. Work is underway with chambers of agriculture in the Loire Valley, Occitania and Provenceâ€?, says Alice Shaw. - crédit photo : Vinea Ã‰nergie
l

In the past, when we were grubbing up vines, we wondered when and how we would be allowed to burn them”, recalls Laurent Mauvillain, a winegrower with 30 hectares of organic vines in Braud-et-Saint-Louis, Gironde. It’s an issue he no longer has to worry about, ever since he called on the Bordeaux start-up Vinea Ã‰nergie, which has already collected wood from three blocks to produce fuel wood. The vines are turned into two biofuels: wood chips and “pellets made from 100% vine stock, with no additives, which are as heat efficient as oak”, says Romain Guillaument, the co-founder and president of Vinea Ã‰nergie, which is currently operating in the vineyards of Bordeaux and Charente.

The idea is to recycle vine stocks. Instead of pointlessly burning them, we give them a second lease of life”, says Mauvillain, who praises the company’s simplified approach: “You simply log on to their website, get an intervention form, specify your GPS position and prepare the pile of wood – removing the wooden and iron posts – near a road that can be accessed by a lorry”, so that the vines can be collected and used as a source of energy. All of which is free of charge.

We offer a simple and free service: we are the rivals of matches!” quips Alice Shaw, the co-founder and managing director of Vinea Ã‰nergie. A former wine merchant, she advises growers to plan ahead as much as possible so that the company can keep to its deadlines, specifying that a certificate of collection is given to growers to calculate the tonnes of CO2 not released due to the vine recycling programme. “The issue is about decarbonising grubbing-up”, stresses Shaw. The recycling process handled by Vinea Ã‰nergie is said to lead to a 60% reduction in the CO2 released between burning and producing the biofuel (collection of vines, processing, delivery, burning, etc.).

 

