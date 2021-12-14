Champagne will not lower its environmental objectives

l

“We lost 25% of the crop to mildew, which is unprecedented”, says Arnaud Descôtes, technical and environmental director at the Champagne wine marketing board. “And 30% due to frost”. With such challenging conditions across the region’s vineyards in 2021, some winegrowers were hoping for a change in the environmental objectives laid out by the industry. The target is to completely eliminate herbicides by 2025 and have 100% of farms certified by 2030. Their hopes have not been fulfilled.

“2021 has reminded us that, above all, we are producers of grapes and not TFIs (Treatment Frequency Index)”, stresses Maxime Toubart, chairman of the Champagne winegrowers’ organisation. “I know that talking to you about the environment after the season we have just experienced is a sensitive issue. So, we will not be upping the ante, but neither will we be turning back. We must stay the course, not become complacent and find a happy medium with the issues society wants to see addressed. Creating new varieties is the pivotal aspect of our future strategy and we have our first concrete result with the ongoing registration of the Voltis variety in our production specifications”.