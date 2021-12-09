menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Fiches techniques
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / Viticulture / Mating disruption redesigned to combat grapevine moths in vineyards

Mating disruption redesigned to combat grapevine moths in vineyards

Par Vitisphere Le 09 décembre 2021
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Mating disruption redesigned to combat grapevine moths in vineyards
Auréliane Bekkal and Geoffrey Hamain from Corteva present their new solution for combating Lobesia botrana using mating disruption. - crédit photo : Christelle Stef (La Vigne)
A

t the Sitevi trade show in Montpellier from 30 November to 2 December, Corteva showcased a new solution for combatting Lobesia botrana using mating disruption. Its official approval is pending. “The innovation stems from the way the pheromone is applied”, explains the company, which has done away with dispensers. In Corteva's solution, the pheromone is contained in a waxy matrix and applied directly to the vine stock in spots using a trigger gun, at a rate of 500 spots per hectare.

The benefits of the solution are that it is biodegradable, odourless and contains no plastic residues. The user has no manual contact with the solution during application. The pheromone is activated when the product is dry: the applicator is therefore not affected when the solution is applied. In terms of efficacy: “It is on a par with the market benchmark”, claims Corteva.

 

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Drôme - CDI
Côte-d'Or - CDI
Paris - Alternance/Apprentissage
Côte-d'Or - CDI
Ain / Allier / Ardèche ... - CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactéries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactéries adaptées à vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé