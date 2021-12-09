Mating disruption redesigned to combat grapevine moths in vineyards

A

t the Sitevi trade show in Montpellier from 30 November to 2 December, Corteva showcased a new solution for combatting Lobesia botrana using mating disruption. Its official approval is pending. “The innovation stems from the way the pheromone is applied”, explains the company, which has done away with dispensers. In Corteva's solution, the pheromone is contained in a waxy matrix and applied directly to the vine stock in spots using a trigger gun, at a rate of 500 spots per hectare.

The benefits of the solution are that it is biodegradable, odourless and contains no plastic residues. The user has no manual contact with the solution during application. The pheromone is activated when the product is dry: the applicator is therefore not affected when the solution is applied. In terms of efficacy: “It is on a par with the market benchmark”, claims Corteva.