Sitevi exhibition in southern France teems with visitors and projects

espite the ongoing health situation casting some concern over the three-day technical exhibition in Montpellier at the start of December – with the health pass and face coverings the norm throughout the exhibition centre – attendees came away with the impression that, not only was the event bustling, but there was also a tangible desire for visitors and exhibitors to meet up again and work together.

Caroline Thomas, head of communications for the Vinventions closures group, claimed she was “very, very surprised by the number of people who attended from the very first morning of the show”. As she pointed out, this was not a foregone conclusion, with fears right up to the last minute that the exhibition would be cancelled due to spiralling Covid numbers in France.

With the health situation still up in the air, many exhibitors said they had reduced their floor space. Wine equipment manufacturer Pera-Pellenc was an exception to this, increasing the size of its 2021 stand. “We have extended our footprint, unlike other exhibitors, to accommodate our new filtration range”, explained Kevin Sanguy, director of the Pera Oenoprocess vat equipment department, who said he was pleasantly surprised by the outcome: “We are extremely surprised: despite the distressing, low-volume [wine] season in France, there is nevertheless enthusiasm among visitors who have projects. And they run the gamut, from unloading to filtration”.

The positive outcome, both from a quality and quantity perspective, came as less of a surprise to the event’s organiser. Isabelle Alfano, the show's director – as director of Comexposium's construction and agricultural equipment division – says it was “a pleasant surprise, considering the current situation, but Sitevi is a powerful tool. It is a significant benchmark for the industry and the overall feeling was good because the 900 exhibitors, 150 of them new, enjoyed dynamic sales”.