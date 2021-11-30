Provence rosés get academic chair

l

“We want to be a driving force in everything involving rosé wines”, claims Brice Eymard, director of the Provence wine marketing board (CIVP). “We already are with the Rosé Wine Centre and the World Rosé Observatory, which is why we have decided to take part in work by the first academic chair on Provence rosé wines, which was launched in October”.

The three-year project combines the marketing board, Kedge Business School and the Caisse d'épargne Côte-d'Azur bank, whose involvement in the wine region is growing. “Kedge, through its Food, Wine & Hospitality centre of excellence, has long accompanied changes in the wine industry and offers decision-making support to market players. Its expertise and partnerships with research laboratories will provide scientific backing for the project”, explains Kedge managing director, Alexandre de Navailles.

The chair’s work will focus on three areas: consumer expectations and perceptions with a forward-looking aspect aimed at future generations; colour control involving the development of a new reference system for characterising and measuring colour; and finally, analysis of the areas of the brain involved in tasting Provence rosé wines depending on the taster’s profile, whether they are novices or experts.