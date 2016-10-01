menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Machines à vendanger
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / Viticulture / 2016 Beaujolais Nouveau: The launch date grows nearer

2016 Beaujolais Nouveau: The launch date grows nearer

Par Vitisphere Le 01 octobre 2016
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
2016 Beaujolais Nouveau: The launch date grows nearer
T

he first wines from the 2016 harvest of Beaujolais will go on sale on November 17, 2016. The marketing board has chosen the same tack as last year and will be promoting the array of wines on offer: “We now refer to Beaujolais Nouveaux in the plural and no longer in the singular. Like last year, male and female wine growers will be highlighted and emphasis placed on the 2,000 estates that will be making 2016 vintage wines”, explained Anthony Collet from InterBeaujolais. In visual terms, this will be reflected in a poster featuring a bottle with many signatures. The red, white and blue colour scheme chosen for the poster “recalls our French origins and shows that we are proud of them”.

The aim is also to lengthen the PR and marketing campaign so that it covers a full two weeks as before. The radio campaign will run for a fortnight and starts on November 11. Roughly 310 commercials will be broadcast on four national radio stations, reaching out to a potential audience of “over 28 million”. 

 

Source: Vitisphere. Illustration: InterBeaujolais

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Gironde - CDI
Gironde - CDI
Var - CDI
Gironde - CDI
Côte-d'Or - CDD
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactéries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactéries adaptées à vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé