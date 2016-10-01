2016 Beaujolais Nouveau: The launch date grows nearer

T

he first wines from the 2016 harvest of Beaujolais will go on sale on November 17, 2016. The marketing board has chosen the same tack as last year and will be promoting the array of wines on offer: “We now refer to Beaujolais Nouveaux in the plural and no longer in the singular. Like last year, male and female wine growers will be highlighted and emphasis placed on the 2,000 estates that will be making 2016 vintage wines”, explained Anthony Collet from InterBeaujolais. In visual terms, this will be reflected in a poster featuring a bottle with many signatures. The red, white and blue colour scheme chosen for the poster “recalls our French origins and shows that we are proud of them”.

The aim is also to lengthen the PR and marketing campaign so that it covers a full two weeks as before. The radio campaign will run for a fortnight and starts on November 11. Roughly 310 commercials will be broadcast on four national radio stations, reaching out to a potential audience of “over 28 million”.

Source: Vitisphere. Illustration: InterBeaujolais