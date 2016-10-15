menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Machines à vendanger
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / Commerce/Gestion / Planting authorisations: 26,909 hectares have been confirmed for France for 2016

Planting authorisations: 26,909 hectares have been confirmed for France for 2016

Par Vitisphere Le 15 octobre 2016
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Planting authorisations: 26,909 hectares have been confirmed for France for 2016
2

016 was the first year the new planting authorisation scheme came into effect and a total 41,160 decisions were made for 18,700 wine growers. In all, 40,701 applications were issued with permits, covering a total 26,909 hectares. The breakdown by type of application reveals that FranceAgriMer issued permits for conversions (27,601 applications covering 17,317 hectares); replanting (3,381 applications covering 2,014 ha); advance replanting (2,672 applications covering 4,038 ha); and new plantings (7,506 applications covering 3,540 hectares and 4,131 producers).

When combined, total hectareage comes to 26,909, divided between 13,445 ha of appellation vines, 8,928 ha of PGI vines and 4,536 ha of Vins de France vines. By May 17, 2016, FranceAgriMer had received applications for new plantings covering a total 7,768 ha (7,506 applications) but only 5,616.5 ha were eligible. Once the regional distribution quota had been calculated, total area dropped to 3,540.7 ha, equating to 45.5% of acreage requested in May.

 

Source: Vitisphere. Photo: FranceAgriMer

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Vaucluse - CDI
Saône-et-Loire - Stage
Rhône - CDI
Gironde - CDI
Loire-Atlantique - CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres
Levures et bactéries pour vinification

Fiches levures

Choisissez les levures et les bactéries adaptées à vos vins.
Voir les fiches ->

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2021 - Tout droit réservé