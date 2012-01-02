menu burger
Fitou is back within the choir of Languedoc AOCs

Par Vitisphere Le 02 janvier 2012
A

major player in Languedoc wines export sales, the Fitou appelation is located north of Perpignan, by the Mediterranean sea. It exports 40 % of a 10 million-bottle production. Its presence on export market had caused the union of Fitou producers to seek a way to design their own promotion, while the rest of Languedoc AOCs, gathered in the CIVL (union of producers and traders of Languedoc AOCs wines) had different issues to deal with. In 2006, Fitou left the CIVL in order to adress its markets in person. However, five years later, Fitou is coming back to collective promotion, arguing that separate communications didn't increase its visibility and that the cover of collective communication for Languedoc is an asset the appelation no longer wants to shun. On December 15, the CIVL has agreed to Fitou coming back within its ranks. "The family of Languedoc AOCs is finally complete", commented Frédéric Jeanjean, president of the CIVL.


 

