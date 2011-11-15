menu burger
Vitisphere site d'information
Vitisphere compte utilisateur S'abonner
Viticulture
Oenologie
Commerce/Gestion
Politique
Gens du vin
Météo
Vindexer
Vidéos
Emploi
Base levures
Machines à vendanger
Viniconnect
Intervignes
Agenda
Communication
Accueil / / Muscat de Noël will soon be on the shelves

Muscat de Noël will soon be on the shelves

Par CE Le 15 novembre 2011
Lire plus tard
Partage tweeter facebook linkedin
Muscat de Noël will soon be on the shelves
C

uriously, Muscat de Noël is the only primeur ‘vin doux naturel’. This denomination, which was limited to AOC Muscat de Rivesaltes until 2005, has since been opened up to ‘vin doux natural’ muscats from the Languedoc-Roussillon region, allowing Lunel producers to make their first cuvée in 2006, with the Saint-Jean-de-Minervois producers doing the same the year after. These days, Muscat de Noël is made by 100 cellars and producers who are announcing a release of 510,000 bottles for 2011, 7% more than in 2010.

 

Its golden colour and fresh taste of citrus, exotic fruit and fresh mint goes perfectly with foie gras, white meats and fish. Muscat de Noël is a primeur wine for the holidays. In Roussillon and in Languedoc, the new vintage will be met with celebration on its official release on the 17th November, after the other AOC primeur wines.

Sold until the end of January 2012, 10% of sales are for export to the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Canada, The Czech Republic, The Netherlands and Japan. A website – www.muscatdenoel.com - lists the producers and places to buy it, as well as events for the 2011 vintage and recipe and serving suggestions for Muscat de Noel.

 

Price: starting at €6.90 (VAT included) per 75cl bottle and €4.60 per 50cl bottle.

 

Find Muscat producers in the Languedoc-Roussillon region on Winealley: click here.

 

Partage Twitter facebook linkedin
Tous les commentaires (0)

Pas encore de commentaire à cet article.
vitijob.com, emploi vigne et vin
Aude / Hérault / Pyrénées-Orientales ... - CDI
Vaucluse - CDI
Gironde / Landes / Lot-et-Garonne ... - CDI
Var - CDI
Var - CDI
 Consulter plus d'offres

VINICONNECT

  Tout voir
fleche gauche
  fleche droite

INTERVIGNES

Consulter plus d'annonces
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
Terre Net Occasion
fleche gauche
  fleche droite
© Vitisphere 2022 - Tout droit réservé