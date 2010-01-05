menu burger
Millésime Bio: a rich program of events and conferences at the Organic Wines Fair (Montpellier, January 25-27)

Par Vitisphere Le 05 janvier 2010
M

illésime Bio, the professional fair of wines made from organically-grown grapes is taking place on January 25 to 27 in Montpellier. Wine professionals will be able to meet a wide range of producers on their booth, but also at a series of events such as the Winegrowers' party or the Challenge Millésime Bio 2010 medal ceremony. Conferences are also on the program, with an overview of the French organic viticulture drawn by the Agence Bio, focused on vinification rules, industry diagnosis and structuration. Exports issues will also be adressed, for instance by Ubifrance, with a focus on selling organic wines in the Benelux countries or by Natexis and Coface, introducing some export solutions. And many more... To see the complete program, click here.

